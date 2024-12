Industrial output increased by 6.2 per cent in October when compared to the same month last year.

The largest annual upward change, according to the National Office of Statistics, was registered in the production of computer, electronic and optical products, and motor vehicles (22.1 per cent).

The highest increase in production occurred in the capital goods sector (22.9 per cent).

When compared to September 2024, the total industrial production dropped by 0.4 per cent.