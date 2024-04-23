Inflation growth continued to slow in March, rising by 1.9 per cent compared to 2.3 per cent in February, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

In March, the largest upward contribution to annual inflation was in the Food Index (+1.10 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways.

Mata's inflation rates. Source: NSO.

The second and third largest contributions were measured in the Other goods and services Index (+0.41 percentage points) and the Personal care and health Index (+0.33 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of cleaning products and articles of personal hygiene, respectively.

The downward contributions on annual inflation were registered in the Transport and communication Index (-0.58 percentage points) and the Clothing and footwear Index (-0.15 percentage points), mainly reflecting lower prices of mobile phone services and garments, respectively.