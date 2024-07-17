Arts Council Malta is seeking expressions of interest from representatives of Malta’s cultural and creative sectors to become independent members of a Sectoral Representative Working Group (SRWG) which will be primarily responsible for providing expert advice on the development and implementation of Arts Council Malta’s strategic goals and actions for a two-year period.

This call is in line with the ACM’s Strategy 2025 plan on stakeholder engagement which places participatory cultural governance at the core of its decision-making.

Those interested are expected to be members of sector representative organisations for Malta’s cultural and creative sectors or individuals whose experience and expertise would be considered representative of specific sectors within Malta’s cultural and creative sectors.

Those selected to be members of the SRWG will have various duties, including responsibilities to:

act as influential community members who would be able to give valuable advice about specific matters that concern the development and advancement of the cultural and creative sectors in Malta in relation to Arts Council Malta’s remits

engage in knowledge-sharing and contribute towards discussions based on the experience and expertise as well as relationship with communities within the cultural and creative sectors;

contribute to understanding both specific and thematic issues as well as the bigger picture in cultural and creative sectors in order to provide depth, context and suggestions for reflective action;

support the implementation and actualisation of SRWG reflections and discussions.

The SRWG members will be composed of:

Two representatives of Arts Council Malta one of which is ACM’s Director Funding and Strategy

Two representatives of Public Cultural Organisations (rotating every six months, as nominated by ACM)

Seven independent representatives from private/voluntary sectoral representative organisations and/or individuals with experience and expertise deemed representative of specific sectors within the cultural and creative sectors which are to be selected by this call for expression of interest.

The expression of interest is being sought from applicants who are interested to be members of the SRWG as independent representatives forming part of the cultural and creative sectors. The latter are defined as:

Arts (literature, visual arts, music, performing arts, interdisciplinary)

Creative Business Services (design, architecture, cultural tourism and cultural services)

Heritage (crafts, traditional festivals and celebrations, cultural sites, antiques)

Media (publishing and printed material, audio-visuals, including film and video production, film servicing, television, video games, radio, online media).

Applicants expressing their interest to participate in the SRWG and are doing so on behalf of an organisation, are to ensure that the organisation is based in Malta; operates as a voluntary organisation, registered entity or cooperative; and acts on behalf of at least one specific sector within the cultural and creative sectors, that is its objectives are for the advancement and growth or the sector through advocacy, research, activism, support and knowledge transfer and has a track record of such work.

The deadline for the call is August 2, 2024, and results will be announced on September 11, 2024. Applications will first be screened in terms of technical eligibility. Ineligible applications shall not be processed further and shall not undergo evaluation.

More information about the call for expression of interest can be found here.