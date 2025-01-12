There has been a lot of talk recently about the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets businesses should aim for, but very little has been said about the pivotal role insurance companies can play.

The issues of sustainability pose a shared risk for businesses, governments, cities, and society at large, which is why collaboration is essential to recognise the varying implications these will have.

As we navigate this landscape, insurance companies find themselves in a unique position to lead the charge in promoting and supporting ESG initiatives. Their role is not merely reactive; it can be proactive in advancing sustainable practices that benefit all stakeholders.

At its core, ESG encompasses a triad of factors that are vital for evaluating a business’s overall success. This goes beyond the measure of traditional financial metrics, and urges companies to consider their environmental footprint, their relationships with stakeholders and the integrity of their management practices.

By embedding these principles into their operations, businesses can enhance their long-term sustainability while mitigating risks that could jeopardise their future.

In this, insurance companies possess significant influence to drive societal change. Their responsibilities extend beyond risk management and they have the power to actively promote sustainable practices among their clients.

One key way insurers can champion ESG is by mitigating risks. With their expertise in risk assessment, they can encourage businesses to adopt ESG practices. By incorporating sustainability criteria into underwriting processes – where premiums are calibrated according to risk – insurance companies can incentivise businesses to reduce their carbon footprints and adopt safer, more sustainable practices.

Lower premiums for risk-mitigating sustainable initiatives can create a powerful incentive for change.

Additionally, insurance companies possess substantial financial resources, which give them the ability to shape investment decisions.

By integrating ESG factors into their investment strategies and directing capital toward environmentally responsible projects and companies with strong governance, insurers can steer markets toward sustainable growth. This not only aligns with ESG values but also secures a financially stable future for policyholders.

Two other essential elements are education and awareness. Here, insurers can leverage their trusted advisory roles to guide businesses and individuals.

By engaging in risk-management consultations and sharing insights on sustainable practices, insurance companies are in a position to empower their clients to make informed decisions that reflect ESG principles.

The potential for innovation within the insurance sector is vast; insurers can create tailored products that support companies committed to sustainability, such as coverage for green technologies or carbon credits.

Custom policies that address the unique risks associated with environmental and social advancements can also foster a culture of sustainability in business.

As the planet heats up and climate change accelerates, leading to more frequent environmental calamities, the pressure on insurers to adapt grows.

Their ability to provide coverage increasingly hinges on our collective efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement robust adaptation measures. This requires concerted action not just from insurers, but from businesses, citizens and public authorities.

To effectively combat climate change, we must remain focused on the transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. However, we also need to prioritise adaptation strategies to help individuals and businesses cope with these new realities.

Policymakers play a crucial role in this effort by promoting robust climate adaptation measures, enhancing risk awareness through detailed information and ensuring that new legislative initiatives consider all associated risks.

Policymakers can help insurers, both in their role as providers of protection and as long-term investors, by:

Promoting the accelerated uptake of adequate climate adaptation measures at all levels. This can include enforcing land-use controls and building codes, as well as investing in more robust infrastructure, among others.

Encouraging the provision of detailed risk and exposure information about buildings to buyers and renters to help them make more informed decisions about their properties.

Establishing an ‘insurance expertise centre’ within the European Commission to ensure all risks are taken into account when considering new legislative initiatives, so as not to compromise insurability and, ultimately, climate resilience.

Focusing on transition financing, alongside existing green activities, to improve the EU taxonomy and sustainability reporting for better efficiency.

Streamlining regulatory requirements through a central electronic platform.

As ESG issues gain prominence for businesses, investors and society, insurance companies are ideally positioned to champion ESG initiatives and drive change.

The time for action is now, and insurance companies must embrace their role as catalysts for a more sustainable world.

Adrian Galea is director general of Insurance Association Malta.