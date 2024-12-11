The Auditor-General has been requested to investigate how a young lawyer who is close to the prime minister has reportedly been simultaneously granted 11 jobs by the government.

Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola, who made the request, said Ryan Pace, who runs Robert Abela's legal office, has just been made legal representative of Festivals Malta by direct order. The job will earn him €17,000.

He already has another 10 jobs and directorships namely:

Chairman, Malta Gaming Authority;

Director, ARMS Limited;

Director, Gozo Heliport Ltd;

Director, Malta Government Investments Ltd;

Director, Malta Investment Management Company Limited;

Director, Malta Film Commission;

Secretary, Engineering Resources Ltd;

Secretary, Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd;

Legal adviser, Malta Tourism Authority;

Legal Adviser, Aġenzija Support

Cassola asked the auditor to establish whether these jobs were granted after public calls or direct orders; whether they constituted value for money, and whether it made sense for the country that the person running the prime minister's private legal office was also handed 11 jobs paid by the state.

Wouldn't it have been more productive for the country if these jobs were handed to other qualified people?

Cassola enclosed a copy of The Shift, which had reported on the matter.