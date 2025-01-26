Parents often refer to 11- to 14-year-olds as the terrible teens. This period is a step into chaos and disruption as their once biddable children turn into obstinate, complex, non-communicative individuals. It can feel challenging for parents as their child may withdraw and stop sharing their daily life. “How was school?” is replied by no more than a shrug.

This is the transition from childhood to adulthood, from dependence to independent thought, and a search for identity and personal moral code that is not a straight trajectory. It is full of experimentation, spontaneity and tears, as brain development is a work in progress.

Our adolescents are navigating hormone changes, mood swings and a self-absorption that leads them to seek solace in their friends, as the only ones that understand them. They are susceptible to the most popular trends, gossip and dominant characters within their cohorts. Peer pressure, cliques, teasing or meanness, as well as risk-taking behaviours prevail.

Parents have no choice but to endure this at home as they ride out this roller-coaster phase. Meanwhile, educators have day-to-day experiences of the adolescent journey. Over time, they become experts in understanding the enigma that is a teenager and are ideal mentors for this important social-emotional phase.

The 11- to 12-year-olds need organisational skills as they move from one primary teacher to many teachers and rooms, all with different expectations. The 12- to 13-year-olds may be more confident, yet swing between being silly and wanting to be taken seriously; the gender differences starting to separate the boys from the girls as their hormones kick in.

The teenage attitude becomes a real issue by the time they are 13 or 14. So how do we tap into this tight-knit circle where adults are not welcome?

Middle-years educators have the advantage of a stable, known environment where the doorway is always open. Young people don’t really want to feel isolated; they want to be stimulated. They may be hugely influenced by social media, yet they are also young people who want to be heard and taken seriously, despite their impulsivity. This is the time to keep them active, busy and engaged, and tackling that head on will serve this transitional process best.

A student-centred approach brought more purposeful meaning to their learning

Verdala International School moved to the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (MYP) for this very reason. It was evident from our student survey data that as they progressed through Middle School, our students’ excitement about learning was waning and behaviour issues were a sign of boredom.

The move in 2022 to the MYP has provided a student-centred approach that brought more purposeful meaning to their learning by integrating content into units of inquiry that cover real-life concepts; such as developing a community solution to address a scientific and societal force that impacts the environment or crafting digital games to aid spelling practice for primary students. Assessments like these have increased student engagement and knowledge of real world challenges.

Middle-years educators are a special breed, they come with an enjoyment of being part of this adventure. Patience and curiosity are required. Indeed, it can be a joy to tap into views from a teenage perspective, as they leave their ‘attitudes’ at the classroom door and practise unpacking opinions in a safe setting that is gently guided by the teacher.

Professional development for educators of this age group is essential. This weekend, the 39th European League for Middle Level Education (ELMLE) conference is being held in Malta and co-hosted by Verdala International School. The focus is “to explore the many ways we design learning experiences and pathways to support our middle schoolers in navigating the complex seas of growing and learning, helping them as they plot their course and find their flow”.

International educators will share their expertise and strategies with topics such as how to create ‘Aha moments with digital tools’ or a presentation on how understanding neuroscience can shift the negative mindset. If we delve deeper into the distracted mind of the adolescent, we can harness that knowledge and create a dynamic learning environment where this age group can thrive.

Our middle schoolers may be on a mysterious journey of transformation, however their educators are busy nurturing this chrysalis to evolve into a confident and resilient butterfly.

Totty Aris is head of Verdala International School.