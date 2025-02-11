Students studying for a Higher National Diploma in tourist guiding will be offering free guided tours to the public later this month.

The Insitute of Tourism Studies (ITS) is collaborating with Heritage Malta to offer free guided tours, which will take place on 21 February, in commemoration of International Tourist Guide Day.

In a statement sent on Tuesday, ITS said the tours will be in both English and Maltese and possibly even in foreign languages at Għar Dalam, the Tarxien Temples and the National Museum of Archaeology from 9 am to 1 pm.

"This initiative aims to highlight the importance of professional tourist guiding in enhancing the visitor experience and promoting Malta’s unique identity as a top tourist destination," the statement read.

"Tourism plays a vital role in Malta’s economy, and initiatives like this underscore the importance of nurturing the next generation of professional tourist guides. The ITS Tourist Guiding students have undergone rigorous training from their dedicated lecturers to ensure they deliver informative and memorable tours."

The initiative will not only benefit the public but also provide students with a platform to practice their skills and gain confidence in their roles as future tourist guides.

For more information visit https://its.edu.mt/ and https://heritagemalta.mt/