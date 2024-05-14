Joseph Muscat is set to make a comeback on the Labour Party’s media channels, with a radio interview scheduled for the first time in years as he faces corruption charges.

Labour stalwart Emmanuel Cuschieri will be conducting the interview with Muscat on ONE radio, the Labour Party’s radio station, on Wednesday at 6 pm.

Despite remaining immensely popular among PL voters, even after being ousted from Castille in the wake of revelation made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, Muscat has nary made an appearance on party media.

The former prime minister ramped up his public appearances as the Vitals probe was drawing to a close, but had resigned to be interviewed on far less widely viewed platforms such as F Living and Smash.

Cuschieri himself was also surprisingly cut from ONE’s roster in 2022, with party insiders claiming that the action was motivated by Cuschieri’s continued defence of Muscat on the air.

Cuschieri had been a fixture on the PL’s media channels for some 25 years and the axing of his radio programme irked many of the party’s grassroots.

The show Linja Dritta later migrated to Smash.

Muscat and his lieutenants Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, as well as 19 other individuals and companies, have been charged with money launching, corruption, bribery and other serious crimes, in connection with the deal brokered to privatise three state hospitals.