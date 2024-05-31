KM Malta Airlines has launched a new mobile app, the airline announced on Friday.

The app will allow customers to book and manage their flights through their smartphones, in a seamless and user-friendly environment.

This app was developed in collaboration between KM Malta Airlines and Branchspace, a digital technology company for airlines with headquarters in London.

Some key features include being able to check into flights, hosting a secure payment platform and easy booking options.

The KM Malta Airlines mobile app is now available for download on both iOS and Android.

“The launch of the KM Malta Airlines mobile app is an important milestone in the airline’s digital strategy to make every stage of the passenger journey easier, better and seamless,” the airline said in a statement.

KM Malta Airlines is the national airline of the Maltese Islands serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

Branchspace is headquartered in London, with further offices in Krakow and Lisbon. Existing customers include Aegean Airlines, Air France/KLM, Air Malta, Air Mauritius, British Airways, Lufthansa Group, Oman Air, TAP Air Portugal, Finnair, and Turkish Airlines.