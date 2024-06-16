Trade fairs provide consumers with the possibility to shop for a wide range of products and services, all conveniently displayed under one roof. Trade fairs also often offer exclusive deals that are highly attractive to consumers. However, it is important for consumers not to get carried away by these appealing offers, as they can sometimes lead to impulsive and reckless shopping decisions. Understanding one’s legal rights and responsibilities as a consumer is essential to prevent problems and potential financial loss.

A main responsibility consumers have is to refrain from getting overly impressed by adverts promoting incredible offers. Before deciding whether to take up an offer, consumers should shop around and compare deals from different sellers.

Another important precaution is to fully understand the terms and conditions of sale before committing to the purchase.

Consumers should also keep in mind that regardless of the discounted prices, they always have the legal right to expect products to be of satisfactory quality. This means that goods sold to consumers must be free from defects, perform as advertised and be suitable for their intended purpose. If the purchased goods do not conform to the contract of sale or are defective, consumer legislation requires sellers to provide a free remedy.

Initially, and where appropriate, sellers must repair the non-conforming product at no cost. Consumers should accept the repair if it is completed within a reasonable time and does not cause them a significant inconvenience. If a repair is not

feasible, consumers can request a replacement. In cases where a replacement is also not possible, the law entitles consumers to request partial or full refund of the purchase price. These remedies can be claimed by consumers for up to two years from the date of purchase.

Should consumers decide to conclude a purchase at a trade fair, and after a few days regret their decision, they should remember that their purchase may qualify as an off-premises sales contract under the Consumer Rights Regulations. This means they may have 14 days to cancel the sale and reclaim any money paid in relation to the product or service purchased.

However, whether the purchase is considered off-premises may depend on whether the trader regularly participates in the fair or is present for the first time or only occasionally. In the latter case, it could be inferred that the sale is outside the trader’s normal business premises, which gives consumers the right of withdrawal.

When consumers buy goods they can take home with them, it is essential that they check them well for any visible defects, because consumer law does not typically cover defects that could have been detected upon purchase. This is especially the case if the defect could have been caused by consumers after the purchase.

By carefully examining the goods, consumers can identify any issues and request the damaged item to be exchanged before leaving the stand. Through such a precaution, consumers ensure they avoid potential disputes or inconveniences later.

When purchasing services, consumers must ensure that they understand all the terms and conditions before signing. Furthermore, if interested in a specific offer, consumers should check whether the offer entails entering into a binding contract. If so, consumers should gather details regarding the contract’s duration, termination procedures, and also ask about any penalties associated with early termination.

Another important consumer responsibility is acquiring and retaining the proof of purchase. This proof can come in the form of a fiscal receipt or any other documentation that provides information on the sales transaction, such as the seller’s identity, the date of purchase and information on the product or service purchased.

When encountering a problem, consumers should first communicate with the trader and seek an amicable solution. If consumers are uncertain about their legal rights or the remedies they are entitled to, they can seek assistance from the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.

Consumers may send a message to the MCCAA through the ‘contact us’ form on its website below, or call on 8007 4400.

Trade fairs provide a unique opportunity to discover the best local deals but it is essential for consumers to be well-informed about their rights and responsibilities. By understanding and assuming their responsibilities and taking necessary precautions, consumers can ensure a positive and rewarding shopping experience.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt