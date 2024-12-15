The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) of Malta, in collaboration with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), convened a group of experts to explore the impact of climate change on health and safety in the workplace in Malta.

The conference, held on December 2, provided an in-depth analysis of the specific effects of climate change on worker health and safety. The goal was to better understand the climate changes occurring in Malta, as part of the Mediterranean region, and to assess how these changes affect the workforce across various sectors.

Josianne Cutajar, Chief Executive Officer,OHSA, said that this conference represents an important first step in enhancing occupational health and safety preparedness for workers in Malta. She highlighted that the development of effective and timely measures requires collaboration among all stakeholders, including public health authorities, researchers, practitioners, employers, and workers. Identifying risks, understanding their impact on health and safety, and integrating mitigation strategies into workplace policies and risk assessments are essential. Dr Cutajar emphasized that: “Knowledge and awareness are our most powerful tools in creating adaptive solutions.”

Rachel Powell, a lawyer by profession, highlighted the significant challenges Malta faces due to climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme heatwaves, and resource scarcity. By 2100, sea levels may rise by up to one metre, threatening land, cultural heritage, and livelihoods. Dr Powell explained how 2024 has been the hottest year on record [to specify whether locally or globally), with heatwaves becoming more frequent and severe, particularly endangering vulnerable groups such as the elderly. Referencing research, Dr Powell noted that according to a survey conducted by the European Investment Bank, climate change ranks as the second-highest concern for the Maltese, after the cost of living. She emphasized that climate change is not only an environmental crisis but also a humanitarian one, necessitating a unified global response.

Catriona Debattista Francica, Principal Officer for Chemical and Biological Agents, emphasized the growing risks that climate change poses to occupational health and safety (OHS), as acknowledged by the WHO in 2018. Workers face threats such as heat stress, air pollution, UV radiation, vector-borne diseases, and extreme weather events. To mitigate these risks, OHS practices must adapt, incorporating strategies like heat stress management, air quality monitoring, and UV protection. Additionally, emerging green industries may bring new health challenges. Ms. Francica stressed the need for collaboration among climate experts, health professionals, and OHS practitioners, along with ongoing research on climate adaptation strategies to ensure worker safety.

Abigail Cutajar, CEO of the Climate Action Authority, emphasized Malta’s commitment to leading a just and clean transition toward a sustainable future. She stressed that enhancing awareness and offering comprehensive training are crucial for building resilience and preparing teams to tackle climate-related challenges. “A sustainable future is not only about environmental responsibility; it’s about fostering a workforce that is strong, adaptable, and empowered,” Ing. Cutajar said.The active discussions among participants highlighted the immediate hazards and long-term health risks faced by workers on the Maltese Islands. It was acknowledged that implementing mitigation measures may necessitate significant changes in working conditions, which could have economic implications. These measures must be made more tangible and actionable. This conference presents an opportunity for us to collaborate, learn, and plan together. By adopting a proactive and preventive approach, the well-being of our workers both now and in the future, can be safeguarded.