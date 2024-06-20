France secured a 1-0 victory against a determined Austrian team in their opening Group D match at Euro 2024, marking coach Didier Deschamps' 100th win. The match was decided by an own goal from Austria defender Max Wöber just before halftime.

Despite not being a standout performance, France showed promise of a deeper run in the tournament three years after their round-of-16 exit to Switzerland in Euro 2020.

Mbappe's mixed night

France's captain, Kylian Mbappe, had a night of highs and lows in their Euro 2024 opener against Austria. His skillful play in the 38th minute led to the game's only goal, with his dribble past three defenders causing an own goal by Max Wöber. This highlighted Mbappe's ability to influence the match significantly.

However, the match also saw a rare miss from Mbappe in the 54th minute when he shot wide of the post after a clear breakthrough. The night took a further downturn in the closing minutes as he suffered a suspected broken nose from a collision. Despite medical treatment, he received a yellow card for sitting on the pitch, visibly struggling to continue.

Coach Didier Deschamps expressed concern over Mbappe's condition, noting the injury as a major downside of the night. The uncertainty of his fitness casts a shadow over France's upcoming matches, with his presence crucial for their performance and morale.

Deschamps' reaction

Deschamps was pleased with his team's performance, though he acknowledged missed opportunities. "Happy with what the players did, even if we missed opportunities to double the tally," he said. "It was not perfect, but we were solid. We could have been more efficient offensively, but starting with a win is good."

He emphasised the importance of teamwork and caution against overconfidence. "There's quality and talent, but being solid and working together is also important. We're not going to be overconfident, but it's a good start," Deschamps added.

Austria's performance

Under coach Ralf Rangnick, Austria put up a strong fight with relentless high-pressing and tackling. They nearly took the lead when Christoph Baumgartner's shot was deflected wide by France's keeper Mike Maignan.

Austria struggled to create clear chances despite their efforts, but their fans continued to cheer them on.

Kante's influence

N'Golo Kante, returning to the French squad, delivered a masterful performance in midfield. His presence helped stabilise France's play and expressed satisfaction with the team's start. "It starts well.

Everything was not perfect, but we have the desired result; this is a good start," Kante said. There are solid foundations; we have to be more efficient. It makes me happy to be back. Things have changed, making it feel good to get back into this jersey."

Final words

France now shares the top of Group D with the Netherlands, who beat Poland 2-1 in their opening match. France will face the Netherlands on June 21, hoping for a quick recovery for Mbappe. His return could be crucial for France as they look to continue their winning start.

The team's depth and strength will be tested in this important match, and fans are eager to see how they perform against strong competition. France aims to keep their momentum going and push strongly in the tournament.

