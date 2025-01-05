The feast of the Epiphany was celebrated at Victory Square, Xagħra, Gozo, on Sunday. The event included a reenactment of the arrival of the Three Wise Men (better known in Italian as La Cavalcata dei Re Magi).

The Three Wise Men will arrive on horseback from different directions and converge on Victoria Square, accompanied by servants carrying the three biblical gifts – gold, incense and myrrh.

The Magi then offered their gifts to Baby Jesus in a re-enactment organised by the Għaqda Milied fix-Xagħra with the collaboration of the Xagħra parish, Xagħra local council and the and the Directorate of Culture at the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.