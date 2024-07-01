The Labour Party is a criminal web where its own people are now turning against each other, the Nationalist Party said on Monday, hours after a story revealed that Steward Healthcare had funded a smear campaign against Chris Fearne.

Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela had not only relayed millions to Steward Health Care but continued defending it, even as it used taxpayers' money to cook up stories against its own deputy leader.

A campaign to smear former health minister Fearne with “fake” corruption claims was funded by Steward Health Care, according to leaked corporate records obtained by OCCRP and shared with Times of Malta and the Boston Globe.

The operations were coordinated by senior Steward officials who corresponded regularly with private spies at two London-based intelligence firms, according to emails, encrypted messages, and financial records. Fearne is facing fraud charges in connection with the annulled Steward deal.

In a statement, the PN said Abela was complicit because he was aware of the fraud and corruption taking place and until this day was resisting the opposition's attempts to recoup the money stolen.

"Abela continues to choose on the side of those who stole the money allocated for the health sector in Malta, rather than take the people's side."