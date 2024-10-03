Labour MEP Daniel Attard has written to the European Commission insisting that tugboat operators, many of whom are small and medium-sized enterprises, should not fall under the same regulations on fuel consumption and pollution as much larger cargo ship operators.

He said that while the draft regulations were generally positive, as they aligned with environmental goals and the fight against climate change, they unfairly lumped tugboat operators with cargo ship operators.

The Labour MEP called on the European Commission to revise the regulations, to ensure that tugboat operators in coastal waters are not burdened with the same administrative and financial burdens as much larger companies operating in international waters.

He argued for a balance between environmental protection and the competitiveness of the maritime industry.