The exhibition Jestem with artworks by Maltese artist Ivan Grixti is currently on display at The Phoenicia Malta throughout the month of January.

Curated by art historian Charlene Vella, the exhibition showcases landscape paintings by Grixti who recently returned to Malta after living for years in Poland. With these artworks, Grixti reflects on his artistic journey through a series of works that explore the transformative power of nature and place.

Country road limits of Borowej street, Szczepankowo, Poland

The title Jestem (“I am” in Polish) signifies the artist’s philosophy of presence which denotes being fully immersed in the moment and environment.

The exhibition features three sections: Polish landscapes marked by their verticality and seasonal transformations; Maltese scenes characterised by their vibrant light and rugged textures; and semi-abstract compositions that reinterpret nature’s essence through bold, emotive brushstrokes with a reverberant sense of colour.

Dębiński Forest, Poznańm, Poland

“My work is a declaration of presence and interpretation,” Grixti says. “Each painting is a personal journey, reflecting what I see, feel and sense in a particular place and time.”

Grixti’s artistic practice is deeply influenced by his experience in Poland, where he honed his skills and developed a profound appreciation for en plein air painting. This exhibition marks his return to the Maltese art scene and offers viewers a glimpse into his evolving artistic identity. As he puts it: “I am… an ever-changing artist, and this is my ever-changing project.”

Fields I Forest III Under the carob tree View of Bidnija from Victoria Lines

Grixti studied art under Philip Agius, Paul Vella Critien and Anthony Calleja and has held exhibitions in Poland, France and Malta and is represented by Vinci Art Gallery in Poznań, Poland.

Jestem: Landscape Paintings by Ivan Grixti is showing until January 29 at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta. For further information, please visit kontempart.com, charlenevella.com or e-mail: ivan.grixti@gmail.com.