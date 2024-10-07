The two Lasallian colleges in Malta will start admitting girls to their junior schools from the next scholastic year.

De La Salle College and Stella Maris College, which includes St Benild School, will kick off an 11-year process which will see co-education in all their primary and eventually secondary schools.

De La Salle already has teenage girls in its sixth-form classes.

Next year's Year 1 intake will be divided equally between boys and girls, the colleges said in a statement. Entry will take place through the usual procedure of the Church School ballot, which is organised nationally by the Curia. Other year groups will not be affected.

All students who currently attend De La Salle College and Stella Maris College will continue to attend a boys-only setting within their year group. Co-education shall be phased in gradually, year by year.

The senior schools shall accept the first girls, for Year 7/Form 1, in 2031/32. The transition will be completed in 2035/36.

The decision to move towards co-education was taken by the governing body of the schools — the Board of the Trust of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (De La Salle Brothers) in Malta.

It followed extensive consultation with stakeholders, including staff members, parents and students.