Spazju Kreattiv is currently hosting the exhibition But I See Beauty and Wonder... until January 5 − a thought-provoking exploration of art’s transformative ability to reveal beauty in the unexpected.

The collective exhibition delves into how artistic expression can reframe what we often deem ugly, unsettling or unpleasant, unveiling hidden allure and wonder in everyday objects and situations.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, the exhibition occupies Spaces A, B, the Atrium, and the Atrium Approach at Spazju Kreattiv, promising an immersive and reflective experience for all who attend.

Erixon explained that “As a curator, it’s inspiring to see how artists can transform what we often overlook or find unsettling into something beautiful and engaging. But I See Beauty and Wonder... challenges us to reconsider our perceptions and invites visitors to find wonder in the unexpected.

“I wanted to create an exhibition that resonates with young audiences as much as with the public, and I’m thrilled to showcase works by international artists whose pieces have never been seen in Malta, offering a rich, eclectic experience that I hope will spark curiosity and a lasting love for contemporary art,” she said.

Throughout our daily lives, we encounter a range of experiences and sights that evoke discomfort, fear or even aversion. From personal struggles to broader societal concerns, many aspects of life can feel heavy and unappealing. However, But I See Beauty and Wonder... invites us to reconsider these elements through the lens of art.

The 14 participating artists were challenged to begin with themes or objects often labelled as unattractive or frightening, and transform them into something engaging, fascinating or beautiful.

Participating artists include Alexandra Aquilina (Malta/Germany), JP Azzopardi (Malta), Aaron Bezzina (Malta), Clint Calleja (Malta), Katel Delia (France/Malta), SJ Fuerst (USA/Malta), Sima Kahaki (Iran), Rebecca Ranieri (Italy), Darren Tanti (Malta), Shweta Urane (India), Bernice Vassallo (Malta), Willy Verginer (Italy), Fabio Viola and Andrea Carpentieri (Italy).

Central to the exhibition is the idea that beauty and ugliness are subjective and shaped by individual perspectives. The featured artists will bring their unique interpretations to the theme, offering a diverse array of works that blur the line between the unpleasant and the beautiful.

The exhibition project is part of the Spazju Kreattiv and the ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People programmes produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività, and in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. This project is supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura and Cavalieri Hotel.