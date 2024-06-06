Today is the last day when voting documents for the European Parliament and local council elections may be collected, the Electoral Commission said.
Eligible voters need to call personally at the vote-counting complex in Naxxar or the ID Cards office in St Francis Square, Victoria, up to 1pm and between 3pm and midnight.
Voters need to present their Identity or Residence Card.
Polling on Saturday takes place between 7am and 10pm.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us