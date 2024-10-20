The August-September edition (no 1,060) of the Gozitan magazine Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex, which has recently been issued, has a Marian flavour, with articles about the feasts of the Visitation of Our Lady celebrated in Għarb, as well as regarding the link of the Assumption with the Pilgrims of Hope theme of the Jubilee year 2025.

Xlendi features in two articles – one of which includes a 125-year-old photo of this picturesque bay which today has lost some of its original charm.

The edition’s main article is about the 25-year success story of the Gozo Tourism Association, which strives to improve the island’s tourism offering.

