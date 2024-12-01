As Malta’s chairpersonship of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) culminates with hosting the Ministerial Council meeting in the coming week, it is worth reflecting on the significance of this role.

In late 2023, the OSCE faced an existential impasse. Deep geopolitical divisions, exacerbated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, stalled consensus on which country would assume the next year’s chairpersonship. This role is pivotal for providing political leadership to the OSCE, the world’s largest regional security organisation. With consensus elusive, Malta emerged as the only country capable of bridging divides, stepping forward at the 11th hour. Despite already serving as an elected member of the United Nations

Security Council, Malta accepted the challenge, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to multilateralism.

With just weeks to prepare – while others normally have years – and through the determination of the ministry’s staff, we assembled a small team, set strategic priorities and, on January 1, 2024, began steering the OSCE through an intensely complex security environment.

The OSCE brings together 57 participating states from North America, Europe and Central Asia, along with 11 Partners for Cooperation from Asia and the Mediterranean. This diversity is both a strength and a challenge, as consensus underpins its decision-making.

Under the motto ‘Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security’, Malta has worked to uphold the OSCE’s founding principles and ensure it is able to effectively respond to rising threats while fulfilling its purpose of building – or rather, rebuilding – stability from Vancouver to Vladivostok.

The challenges were immense, but so too was our resolve to deliver. Throughout the year, we prioritised keeping Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine central to the OSCE agenda, advocating for the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law. Simultaneously, we preserved the OSCE as a platform for dialogue, understanding that while the organisation cannot prevent all conflicts, it remains indispensable for diplomacy during crises – and for the day after.

This year, I witnessed the OSCE’s impact first-hand during my visits to its field missions. Our teams on the ground are translating OSCE principles into action – driving reforms, building capacity and helping societies recover from conflict. These efforts reinforce that the OSCE is more than a forum for dialogue; it is a catalyst for positive change in the communities it serves.

Beyond Ukraine, Malta focused on broader priorities, including advancing the ‘Women, Peace, and Security’ agenda, addressing economic and environmental aspects of security, and promoting media literacy and the protection of journalists.

These initiatives underscore Malta’s commitment to democracy and informed societies as foundations for long-term security. To this end, we hosted key conferences to tackle pressing global issues such as climate change, media freedom and cybersecurity. Through these events, we openly discussed Malta’s experiences and learnings, demonstrated our commitment to close engagement with the international partners and civil society, and showcased Malta’s ability to contribute valuable expertise in diverse fields.

Despite the geopolitical divisions that have paralysed many multilateral organisations, Malta’s leadership has delivered tangible results, pulling the OSCE out of stagnation. This success is rooted in the quiet but relentless dedication of teams in Vienna and Malta. It is through the foreign ministry’s patient, precise and painstaking work that Malta’s vision finds its voice and influence in shaping global cooperation.

Yet, critical decisions lie ahead. As the Ministerial Council approaches, we are working tirelessly to broker agreements with profound implications for the OSCE’s long-term future and broader framework of international cooperation. Without decisive action, institutions designed to prevent conflict, uphold peace and promote cooperation risk losing their relevance.

The challenges we face, from war to climate change, are too complex for any nation to address alone.

In this interconnected world, perseverance, collaboration and a shared vision are the paths forward. By building on the foundations laid by those before us, we can leave a legacy of resilience, security and hope for future generations.

Ian Borg is the deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs and tourism, and the chair-in-office of the OSCE.