This year’s Lenten talks for young people, which are due to be organised by the MSSP Oratory Youth from April 1 to 4, will explore the life of St Peter, delving into his defining moments of calling, doubt, betrayal, and renewal.

Peter’s journey was one of bold leaps and profound struggles – moments of trust followed by fear, and of failure met with redemption. His story reflects the tension between human weakness and divine grace, offering a powerful invitation to anyone navigating their own path of faith.

More than just a series of talks, each session will create a space for reflection, prayer, and communion. Thought-provoking inputs will be woven together with moments of personal prayer, music, and a strong sense of fellowship. The penultimate session will also offer the Sacrament of Reconciliation, providing an opportunity for renewal in preparation for Easter.

Over the years, these Lenten talks have become a transformative experience for many. Past participants have spoken about the impact of having a space to pause from daily life and reflect on their spiritual journey. Some have found fresh perspectives on challenges they were facing, while others have described it as a time of rediscovery, renewal, and encountering God’s love in a personal way. The community aspect of these gatherings has also left a lasting impression, with many forming friendships that continue to enrich their faith journey long after Lent has passed.

The talks will be led by Fr Bernard Falzon, MSSP, who has been a familiar face within the Oratory community, but is preparing to take up a mission in the Philippines. In this regard, Fr Falzon commented: “I look forward to sharing this experience with you – going beyond the shore to discover life in its fullness. May this journey together lead us not only to each other but ultimately to an encounter with the Lord.”

The Lenten talks will take place from Tuesday, April 1, to Friday, April 4, at 8pm at the MSSP Oratory, in Birkirkara. All youths are welcome to attend.