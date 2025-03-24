The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that there has been a sceptical response to plans for the government to offer motorists €25,000 over five years to give up their driving licence. It also reports that non-EU residents of Malta are avoiding hospital treatment because of fears of high bills.

The Malta Independent highlights Pope Francis's discharge from hospital after a five-week stay. It also gives prominence to PN promises to improve Gozo's roads.  

l-orizzont leads with Robert Abela's promise to make Malta a 'bastion of peace'. 

In-Nazzjon picks up on Bernard Grech's speech in Gozo, saying the PN viewed Gozo as an island of opportunity.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.