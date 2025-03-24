The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that there has been a sceptical response to plans for the government to offer motorists €25,000 over five years to give up their driving licence. It also reports that non-EU residents of Malta are avoiding hospital treatment because of fears of high bills.

The Malta Independent highlights Pope Francis's discharge from hospital after a five-week stay. It also gives prominence to PN promises to improve Gozo's roads.

l-orizzont leads with Robert Abela's promise to make Malta a 'bastion of peace'.

In-Nazzjon picks up on Bernard Grech's speech in Gozo, saying the PN viewed Gozo as an island of opportunity.