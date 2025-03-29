Earlier this year, Europe commemorated the 80th anniversary of the holocaust, a most heinous crime not only against the Jews but the entire humanity. It was the product of perverted minds who felt they were superior to other ‘subraces’ and could therefore impose their ‘final solutions’ with total impunity.

Unfortunately, this kind of mentality was behind most of the atrocious tragedies in the history of humanity. Such crimes are committed in the name of religion, race, ideologies and an endless list of other justifications as the perpetrators find convenient. In fact, unless the lessons of history are learned, there is no guarantee they will not be repeated over and over again.

The noble suffering of the Jewish people themselves did not prevent the fanatical leaders of Israel from committing an ugly genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which they turned into heaps of dust and rubble, with thousands buried underneath the ruins of their homes, turning Gaza into a cemetery.

Much as the European conscience felt a sense of ‘collective guilt’ towards the holocaust, the Jewish conscience itself will undoubtedly experience feelings of guilt and remorse because of the atrocities and crimes that some of its own leaders are committing in its name.

Fortunately, there were periods in human history during which enlightened civilisations permitted tolerance and interfaith understanding for the benefit of the entire humanity. One such period was witnessed in Spain during the Arab rule, which continued for approximately eight centuries from 711AD until the fall of Granada in 1492.

Southern Spain, known as Andalusia, was a great centre of civilisation in the Middle Ages, with flourishing centres of knowledge in the cities of Cordoba, Seville, Granada and several other towns. In the 10th century AD, Cordoba, for example, was a remarkable metropolis with a population of half a million. There were hundreds of mosques, libraries, public paths and magnificent buildings. In fact, the architectural splendour of Muslim Spain still survives and attracts thousands of tourists to visit Spain, being the custodian of that great heritage.

Civilisation flourishes in an atmosphere of tolerance and acceptance of others

What is even more remarkable was the tolerant atmosphere that characterised Muslim Spain largely. Except for the wars fought between Muslim and Christian kings, and the feuds between the Muslim kings themselves, mostly politically motivated, religious and ethnic minorities lived, grew and prospered in peace. As recognised by many objective historians, the Jews, in particular, enjoyed under Muslim rule in Spain a ‘golden age’ unprecedented and unparalleled.

In Cordoba, circa 910, the enlightened King Abder Rahman III came to the throne. He was very much a pre-Renaissance figure who was a patron of culture, literature and science. Cordoba under his rule was advanced and tolerant. It was in his court that the prominent Jewish physician and diplomat, Hasdai Isaac Ibn Sharput, served as chief physician, adviser, spokesperson and ombudsman.

In fact, this Jewish diplomat served very much like a ‘minister of culture’ in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. The Jewish community in Medieval Muslim Spain, particularly in Cordoba, was thriving and prosperous. The American writer Elmer Bendiner, in his book entitled The Rise and Fall of Paradise, states that there was no pressure on Jews in 10th-century Andalusia “to retire into a ghetto”.

This enlightened civilisation created an atmosphere in which knowledge flourished in many fields. It gave birth to great thinkers such as Ibn Rushd from Cordoba (1126-1198), known in Europe by the Latin name Averroes. Not only was he instrumental in interpreting Aristotle and presenting his thought but he espoused rationalism, which influenced European thought profoundly, paving the way to the philosophy of Descartes and other rationalists.

Unfortunately, the magnificent Andalusian civilisation declined after the fall of Granada in 1492. It was at the hands of the Spanish victors, Ferdinand II and Isabelle I, that the dark period of the Spanish inquisition started in 1478, with the blessings of the pope. Muslims and Jews were the main targets and anyone labelled by the Catholic Church as ‘heretics’. Many were forced to renounce their religion and convert to Christianity while many others were tortured and even killed. Thousands fled to North Africa, both Jews and Arab Muslims. This dark period of history lasted for more than 300 years.

Our world has much to learn from Muslim Spain. Civilisation flourishes in an atmosphere of tolerance and acceptance of others and declines with bigotry and fanaticism which, ultimately, lead to tragedies such as the holocaust, the current genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and many other horrors.Jewish and Arab troubadours once roamed the streets of Andalusian towns singing for love and beauty. May the sounds of their music find an echo in our modern troubled world.

Saadun Suayeh is a former ambassador of Libya to Malta.