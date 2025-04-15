Ramblers emphasise their concern

During their annual Gozo weekend break some days ago, the Ramblers made it a point to give the thumbs down to the lawlessness shamelessly permitted with impunity by the authorities at Sannat. The Ramblers stand to denounce the threatened usurpation of a public pathway strongly, and to challenge the plunder of more valuable agricultural land to accommodate two swimming pools there.

Ramblers give the thumbs down in Sannat.

As if to prove the outrageousness of the illegal pools, ramblers instantly witnessed a farmer harvesting potatoes in the fertile soil, not five metres away from the pools. Preferential treatment at the cost of public interest is a scandalous disgrace, but flourishes in Malta!

Alex Vella, honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta – Sliema

The lions of Magħtab

In January, the NGO Vuċi Għall-Annimali made a startling discovery: lions were found on the outskirts of Magħtab in dire neglect, suffering from malnutrition and cramped living conditions. The authorities were alerted, and prompt action was taken to ensure the survival of these mistreated animals.

As of now, the lions remain in Magħtab, with no decision made about relocating them to a large cat sanctuary overseas. The reasons for this inaction have not been disclosed to the public.

If the authorities have decided to show leniency to owners keeping exotic animals illegally, they must also assume full responsibility for these creatures, especially when they become victims of severe negligence. Simply feeding adult lions and keeping them in cages is insufficient when there is a strong case for transferring them to a dedicated sanctuary abroad.

Granting amnesty to those knowingly violating laws by not registering large cats and other exotic animals is ineffective unless it is coupled with a commitment to the animals’ welfare.

In essence, if the authorities permit the importation of large cats into Malta, they have an obligation to ensure the well-being of these animals, particularly when they suffer from abuse and neglect.

Madeleine Gera – Valletta

Elderly residents’ final plea

Over 100 residents of Roseville CareMalta Home at Attard, ourselves included, about two months ago wrote to the president of Malta to lament the fact that the President’s Kitchen Garden was closed over 10 months ago for required “works” and is still closed.

We explained to the president that the Kitchen Garden is close to Roseville and we residents often go there, as indeed many residents of Attard and other localities.

We petitioned her to do her utmost to have the place reopened as soon as possible.

Hopefully the fervent wish of residents to revisit the Kitchen Garden before they die will become possible.

Joseph and Margaret Grech, Roseville residents – Attard