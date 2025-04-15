Obituary

FARRUGIA. On April 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRENE aged 93, of Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Sr Valerie of the Ursuline Sisters, David and his wife Doreen, Michael and his wife Jackie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Tilde Bartolo, widow of Edgar, Lillian Peregin, widow of Vincent, her brother Ronald Micallef and his wife Margaret, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 16, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters Sliema will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEGAETANO. In loving memory of VINCENT DEGAETANO, A&CE, today the 40th anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MICALLEF – MARLENE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother and grandmother, today being the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

NAUDI – PHILIP. Treasured and loving memories of a special brother today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his sister Marty and her husband Philip, their children and grandchildren, his brother James, other relatives and friends, also his cats he loved so much. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI – JOSEPH, who was called to join Our Saviour on April 15. You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our heart. With love from Nancy, Edwina and Alfred.

VON BROCKDORFF – VERONICA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving mother and grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever missed and never forgotten. David, Vanessa, Nicholas, Alina, her grandchildren Michael, Sascha and Adam. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHARLES GRECH Not a day goes by without thinking of you Your wisdom, your quiet strength And the comfort of knowing you were always there. We carry you with us always In our memories, in the choices we make And in the love that binds our family together. On the 15th anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his beloved Magda, her children Josianne and husband Ian, Andrew and Doran and her granddaughter Mia.

MARCO PISANI on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Never far away from our thoughts and always close to our hearts. Remembered by his beloved wife Mary, Lucienne and David, Kenneth and Jacqueline, granddaughter Mariah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

