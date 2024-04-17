Promising start

The new presidency seems to have started quite promisingly. President Myriam Spiteri Debono is well aware that the support of the people is indispensable for its success and fruitfulness if it is to be a presidency of the people.

Despite all differences, the majority of the people crave for national unity and are already looking up to her with great expectations, particularly in this regard. If there is unity there is justice as a result of more widespread solidarity. This is achievable – although not easily – as long as she leads by example, sustained by Christian values beneficial to all human beings, thus consolidating human dignity that the president has very much at heart.

The president greeting well-wishers in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

She knows that human dignity – needing to be enhanced by authenticity, honesty, dialogue and acceptance of others – embraces the right to life from conception to its natural end within a healthy environment and, of course, combatting corruption and greed for money detrimental to all, mainly impacting the vulnerable.

A competent, simple, unpretentious, compassionate lady with a sense of ethics and correctness, she emphasises the commitment across the board and the weight of responsibility rather than the privilege of having been entrusted with this role.

Therefore, I feel it is appropriate to use Ranier Fsadni’s words to thank Spiteri Debono for presiding over the likes of us. It is equally appropriate to refer to Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s encouraging message in the inaugural mass to remember that God will be her strength to fulfil her duty “with joy, enthusiasm, determination and with the patience and humour that lessens the burden of her constitutional role”.

Given her humility, together with all other qualities and with God’s help, she can live up to expectations from the president – as Qormi mayor Josef Masini Vento puts it - of “impeccable integrity”.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

The Risus Paschalis effect

Easter is a time of laughter. In the baroque era, a preacher was expected to include a humorous story during his Easter homily so as to make people laugh and, thus, the church was filled with that joyful laughter. What a healing! This was referred to as Risus Paschalis or Easter Laughter.

This Easter, laughter could be easily translated into our daily lives if we, by God’s grace, share the Easter joy by doing good when we receive evil. Evil tries to sadden us but good lifts our spirits and brings heavenly joy and peace.

This is the definitive mark of the Resurrected Christ, which brings that Easter joy and laughter in front of satan’s instigation to fall victim to revenge and hatred.

As St Paul tells us: “Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good” (Rom 12:21). Such is the Risus Paschalis in action.

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa