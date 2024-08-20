A leadership in crisis

For 11 years, we have been resisting those who, by hook or by crook, led us to the present chaotic situation in our daily life’s commitments. Those in power wield a very strong baton when faced with serious allegations by the opposition. But, in parliament, they use the Aristophanes counter-attack. This means that, whenever the subject is hard to debate, the best way out is to attack the opposition.

The opposition’s innumerable motions presented in parliament did not see the light of day. Either they were turned down or defeated when it came to the vote.

When caught up in a Kafkaesque situation, the government side edges itself out by ignoring all calls for a moderate solution. There are instances when the whole government side, at the behest of Robert Abela, voted against the opposition’s motion to hold a public inquiry in the case of the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The timing of granting voters tax relief cheques mostly coincided with approaching elections. This catnip method lasted for some time but, then, voters realised they were being taken for a ride and the June elections reflected such sagacious verdict. Labour did this ostentatiously but, this time, it backfired.

Whatever wrongdoings the government members and its authorities’ agents did, it was, for them, all normal, part of the day-to-day business. The number of corruption cases investigated by the courts throw a shadow of doubt on the police commissioner whose inaction portrays him as if he is part and parcel of the government. And isn’t he? This inaction mirrors itself in serious court cases against former ministers, an ex-prime minister and other high officials, thanks to action taken by leading members of the Nationalist Party.

Is the peacock losing its feathers?

Labour Party affairs are beyond the reach of our prime minister. He says one thing about the party’s members but reverses decisions because of his vacillation.

We are experiencing very unstable moments in our lives and this is all due to the government’s policies concerning the present method of boosting the economy. Apparently, Abela is starting to realise that this economic model is, in the long run, starting to fail.

Labour Party affairs are beyond the reach of our prime minister. Photo: Times of Malta

He has stated that the invasion by third-country nationals have put a strain on our infrastructure. However, he does not blame himself or his minister of finance who originated the grand idea of flooding our islands with workers from Far Eastern and non-EU countries. To top it all, Clyde Caruana had declared that a target of 800,000 must be reached in order that this model can be successful. We are already in a mess with a population nearing the 600,000 mark. Adding a further 200,000 is no joke.

In conclusion, may I suggest that our prime minister – after all, he is prime minister of these islands and not just leader of the Labour Party (or is he?) – has seen his feathers ruffled by none other than his own party members.

Following the secluded extraordinary general conference recently held at the call of the Labour Party’s executive, whatever was debated resulted in changes in the party’s higher echelons to the chagrin of their own prime minister and party leader. Surely, the Labour Party leadership is no more than a chimera. One leader who faces all problems in the public arena and a latent leader who shies away from public view as his time is over.

How can Abela carry on leading the country wearing only Adam’s robe as, little by little, the peacock is shedding all of its fine feathers? From a very proud peacock, our prime minister is turning out to be a very vain peacock.

Malta and its people deserve better leadership.

Anthony SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay