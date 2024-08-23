The afterlife

John Guillaumier’s letters are always thought provoking but his quotes sometimes lead to half-truths or misconceptions.

I proudly present my quote, Lee Strobel, an investigative journalist and award-winning author of many books, whose work led him from atheism to Christianity. He thoroughly examined historical data regarding medical and missing body evidence and evidence of appearances.

It is not true that the congregation of a funeral mass hears unconvincingly about the resurrection. In fact, the Catholic Church celebrates the glorious, unique and divine event for 40 days in its liturgy, and includes the words “You, who did so much for the Church to rejoice (and proclaim, my words)”.

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

Life after death

For us who have not had the privilege of reading Robert A. Monroe, it would be interesting to find out the reasons that convinced John Guillaumier (‘Religious funerals’, August 12) that he will survive death in a superior consciousness.

For me, it is a matter of faith and of sharing in Christ’s resurrection in this life and in the next.

Yet, I find it interesting to draw parallels between faith and nature. God is the author of both.

A guru of mine is Fr Robert Spitzer, SJ. He has several YouTube video talks on the subject from a physicist’s point of view, such as: ‘The remarkable evidence of a transcendent soul’, ‘Near death experiences’ and ‘Does science prove we have souls?’

He has also written books on the subject or on wider topics that include the subject of transcendent consciousness from a scientist’s viewpoint.

Albert Said – Naxxar

Regrettable stoppage

After a long hiatus, the Maltese Archdiocese last year decided to relaunch the long-awaited and much-read monthly leaflet Flimkien, only to be abruptly and inexplicably stopped once more after a few months.

There could be more than one reason why such a stoppage decision was made, not least, for sure, a financial one. Yet, the general majority of Maltese Catholics expect and eagerly await the return and distribution of this leaflet in the comfort of their homes since it has always carried contents of valuable and enlightening reading material.

I am sure the archdiocese can somehow or another satisfy this general public wish for a written means of much-needed and direct communication between the Church and its followers. This is especially true now that the Church in Malta has recently announced an enhanced financial status for this year.

Mark Said – Msida