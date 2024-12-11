Complacency is not an option

On November 21, in the evening, at the Birżebbuġa 3 bus stop, an incident unfolded that highlights a troubling attitude of indifference which seems to plague our society.

A passenger, aiming to catch the X4 bus to the airport, was left stranded from 5.40 to 6.30pm due to repeated failures in service and, more concerningly, lack of care from those responsible for providing it.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

According to the timetable, the X4 bus was scheduled to arrive at 5.50pm and 6.20pm but neither bus appeared. One bus, numbered 898, was at the stop but the driver claimed he was on break and left at 6.20pm without taking passengers.

Two more buses, numbered 852 and 114, stopped briefly, only for their drivers to say they were also on break and could not board passengers.

When the stranded passenger complained, the drivers reportedly responded with indifference, with one explicitly stating: “It’s not my problem” and “This is Malta”.

Attempts to get assistance by calling the transport operator also proved fruitless, as a promised call-back within 10 minutes never came. Ultimately, the passenger had no choice but to call a taxi to avoid missing the flight.

This situation goes beyond the inconvenience of a delayed bus. It reveals a deeper societal issue – the normalisation of a ‘not-my-problem’ attitude that erodes the fabric of community and service.

When public service providers, tasked with responsibilities that directly impact people’s lives, dismiss complaints and fail to act, they perpetuate a culture of indifference.

Worse still, when we, as a society, shrug off such incidents with phrases like “This is Malta”, we enable and excuse this behaviour, ensuring that nothing changes.

The world is not as it is by default; we make the world what it is through our choices, actions and attitudes. When individuals in positions of responsibility neglect their duties and when society tolerates that neglect, we all suffer the consequences.

It is not enough to brush off such incidents as isolated or inevitable. Instead, we must demand better: better accountability, better attitudes and a collective commitment to doing the right thing, even when it is inconvenient.

This particular case underscores the need for the bus operator to investigate thoroughly. Drivers should be held accountable for their failure to adhere to the timetable and for their dismissive behaviour toward passengers. Break schedules must be managed to ensure they do not disrupt service.

Additionally, the company’s customer service team must address its shortcomings, ensuring that passengers receive timely and effective support.

However, this is about more than fixing a single transport issue. It is a call to action for all of us. If we continue to accept a culture of indifference, we cannot expect things to improve.

True change begins when individuals care enough to take responsibility, whether as bus drivers, operators or everyday citizens. It begins with the recognition that every small action contributes to shaping the society we live in.Let this incident be a reminder that complacency is not an option.

The question is not whether we can make a difference; it is whether we are willing to try.Malta deserves better. We deserve better. And the power to make that happen lies in our hands.

Zsolt Bernath – Birżebbuġa