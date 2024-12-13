Illogical argument

The prime minister claimed in an interview that the public would still benefit from diverting funds intended for electrifying the public transport fleet to individuals who buy electric cars.

This only makes sense in a very limited populist way since an electric bus is of much greater benefit to society as it is used by a much larger number of people every day.

Even those who do not normally make use of public transport would benefit as there would be cleaner air and, possibly, less traffic congestion. In the light of these reasons, the prime minister’s argument falls flat.

Electric buses benefit society as a whole. File photo: Times of Malta

Indeed, it is so illogical that there must be other reasons for not using the EU funds for their intended purpose, that of replacing all the ICE bus fleet with EV models. Furthermore, the EU would not normally allow funds intended for one project to be used for another without approval and this for a very good reason.

A recent report showed that Malta was by far the worst performing country in emissions goals among the EU member states. How does this change of direction help us achieve our goals?

Another claim was made to divert the focus of the questions put by the Times of Malta journalist. It is that no other country offers a free public transport service. I am sure a fact-check would reveal that this is not entirely true. I know for sure that Tallinn, in Estonia (population size of approximately 500,000) offers its residents free public transport, which is very reliable and has been doing so for many years.

Patrick Mccarthy – Attard

Those bygone days

Gone are the days of a peaceful life and tranquillity in our beloved Malta. Gone is the safety of our residents with no police presence anywhere.

Gone are the beautiful Maltese houses of character replaced by money-hungry contractors with their monstrous concrete structures.

Gone are the quality tourists of the 1970s and 1980s taken over by the riffraff cheap tourists that all Europe is trying to cut down on.

Gone are the quiet evenings now subject to loud music by the entertaining outlets.

Gone are the friendly faces of the Maltese waiter, postman, delivery man addressing you in our native language, replaced by people who can hardly speak English, imagine speaking in Maltese.

Gone are the esteemed politicians we once had and now the word corruption is the order of the day.

This is the Malta ta’ Kwalità (Quality Malta) we have today.

I had a dream which now turned into a nightmare.

Michael Vella – Sliema