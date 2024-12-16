Ministerial (in)competence

An effective minister should be able to combine good judgement with a far-reaching vision. This is often a function of prior experience. Ministers are chosen from diverse backgrounds and, more often than not, they come with no connection to the portfolio for which they have been selected. So how can a minister render himself or herself effective?

To be effective, ministers must combine good judgement with far-reaching vision, be savvy political navigators and good managers, implement policies effectively, be competent at handling crises while staying focused on long-term goals and be humble. Above all, an effective minister must also be a sedulous manager.

Our country’s survival, in all its senses, is heavily dependent on ministerial competence, starting from the prime minister down. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The role of ministers is pivotal to developing the human capital essential for sustainable economic development. Together, they usually account for the lion’s share of the national budget; they are often the largest employers and they provide critical frontline public services.

It is hard to be a visionary minister in the face of these challenges. And even if a minister can sustain an optimistic vision, it is still harder to implement transformative change in government. There is no ‘school for ministers’ and no job that really prepares for the role. As it is, hardly any one of our ministers can legitimately claim to be a ‘visionary’ minister. A minister’s tenure can be at risk depending on his or her personal characteristics, political characteristics and the characteristics of the government in which he or she serves.

Whatever the situation, our country’s survival, in all its senses, is heavily dependent on ministerial competence, starting from the prime minister down. While a fresh perspective can lead to innovation and transformation in a ministry, the most common side effect is a lack of continuity.

I recall the current health minister saying the biggest mistake a new minister can make is to throw out everything accomplished by the predecessor. An effective minister will build on the best aspects of the predecessor’s legacy and will be humble enough to learn from what has been done before.

Finally, in terms of leadership, a good minister must assemble an effective team. Winning the confidence of the bureaucracy is critical to getting things done in government. Equally important is a vision with a clear plan, a budget and a concrete implementation strategy.

Too often, our ministers are big on ideas but short on implementation.

Mark Said, LL.D. – Msida