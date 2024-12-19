From the online comments:

‘I’m tired of going to friends’ funerals’ – anger after motorbike skip tragedy

Foundation president says riding in Malta has become more dangerous

While I agree that, in this case, the skip might have been in a dangerous place and, to make the matters worse, without a permit, if the president of the two wheels foundation is fed up of going to his friends’ funerals he should instruct or teach them to drive carefully.

I live near Kennedy Grove, in Qawra and, on Sunday morning, at six, I wake up due to the noise of motorcycles driving along and racing. The coast road has become a racing track on Sunday morning with motorcycles dribbling past cars.

Today, I am not surprised if a motorcyclist gets killed on the coast road or the St Paul’s Bay bypass. – Leonard Cassar

One has to mention as well that some bike riders drive dangerously and recklessly. Some of them use the roads as a race track. – Mark Camilleri

Going forward, as a motorcyclist myself, we need to exercise 100 per cent caution at all times.

The amount of reckless driving by motorcyclists is also there; just because we can pass through a wedge doesn’t mean we should.

Driving on Maltese roads is like swimming, you can drown if you’re not careful, if you don’t know that you are prone to an accident.

Drive safe, people; the destination can wait. Being a few minutes late is better than not arriving at all. – Stephen Vella

True, but that’s not the point here. The subject in discussion is accidents caused by third parties that could have been avoided. Like that crash last year in Mosta when two Pakistani men were killed on a motorbike after a head-on collision with a car that was in the wrong lane. Or that accident on Triq Aldo Moro, in Marsa in 2022 when a lorry overturned onto a Nepalese Bolt delivery rider. And there are plenty of other examples. – DM Briffa

Maltese roads have always been a jungle. – W. Cassar