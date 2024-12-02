Property registration

The decision to make the whole of Malta and Gozo (and, presumably, its seas and skies) a totally required property registration area is a good one and I wish Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi full success for his plans on this project.

I see this as a case of better late than never. With all that is going on, it is paramount that both the government and all citizens (personal or corporate, local and/or foreign) should always be in a position of easily knowing who owns what and where in this dear country of ours.

Property will have to be registered. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Fake, false, unfathomable in structure or format, or whatever shape or make of ownerships, must, henceforth, become an absolute exception and, hopefully, too the work of public notaries and the legal profession be facilitated.

Regular readers will possibly recall that I have been writing for this to become a reality for many long years.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Small islands’ role

I must thank and congratulate Times of Malta for keeping us so well informed on the important role of our representative at the CHOGM 2024 conference in Samoa.

Malta began its development before many other small island states (SIDS) and, so, has obviously more experience of the opportunities, and problems, that small islands share.

We have also shown the value of unity between Commonwealth nations, EU-Commonwealth relations and our presence in other international meetings.

No one would probably say that we have got everything right but our progress in so many aspects, including respect for green Malta, should encourage development in other small islands.

Once again, thank you for the wide and detailed news.

Christopher John Linskill – Ħamrun

Labour’s encore

It appears that a déjà’ vu situation is on the horizon.

Clayton Bartolo’s place in parliament as an independent is a duplicity of MP Rosianne Cutajar’s history.

Time heals and the Labour Party brings back Bartolo within its fold and all will be forgotten. He might also be rewarded for his heroism.

Anthony John Saliba – St Paul’s Bay