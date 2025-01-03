PN cost overruns

Jason Azzopardi is obsessed with opening magisterial inquiries on people connected to the Labour government. He knows he has nothing to lose.

Even if his allegations are finally declared by the court to have been unfounded, some of the mud he would have thrown will remain stuck on the person or persons he would have targeted.

If I remember correctly, the road mentioned by Azzopardi in one of his latest requests for a magisterial inquiry, leading from Nadur to Għajnsielem, had been plagued by massive construction problems soon after works had started.

It was found that it had been originally constructed on clay. Anyway, the facts, hopefully, will emerge during the magisterial investigation, although I would have preferred that such an investigation be carried out by the auditor general or an independent board of inquiry.

What amazes me about Azzopardi, who depicts himself as an untainted fighter against corruption, is that he does not seem interested that the truth should emerge in order to clear his name in the case of an allegation made against him in 2013 or 2014, when he was the parliamentary secretary responsible for lands.

It was about corruption involved in properties in Għajn Dwieli. That magisterial inquiry is still ongoing, 10 years later and with no end in sight.

Why has Azzopardi kept mum all this time and has not appealed for the conclusion of that magisterial inquiry?

There are other instances which have cast a dark shadow on him when he was parliamentary secretary responsible for lands: the Fekruna and Spinola land deals, as reported in a report by the auditor general. But, most of all, his involvement in the transfer of the former Löwenbräu land, estimated to cost €8 million, for the ridiculous price of €700,000, to a big Nationalist Party donor, will remain as his albatross hanging around his neck, which he can never shake off, for as long as he remains active in politics.

The attorney general had asked that Azzopardi shoulders political responsibility, which he never did.

Perhaps, one fine morning, Azzopardi’s conscience will persuade him to look into the Mater Dei Hospital construction costs – estimated in November 2003 to amount to €466 million but ended costing so much more – which both the architect responsible for monitoring building works at Mater Dei, Albert Cauchi, as well as former PN minister John Dalli have spoken about.

Cauchi said that “Lm200 million [€466 million] no one knows where they ended up” when testifying under oath before the board of inquiry.

Dalli mentioned that at least €932 million “perished” when he was being interviewed locally just a few months ago.

Then, Azzopardi will know what “cost-overruns” were like under a PN administration.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Bite the bullet

At least 58 new cars are registered in Malta every day. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All the plans and projects, some costing umpteen millions, are bound to fail. They will all be outdated and obsolete by the time they are finished, no matter what engineering marvels are produced.

If 58 new cars every day are registered in Malta, there is absolutely no hope of any solution to the traffic problem.

The only way forward is for the authorities to ‘bite the bullet’ and stop all importation of cars for at least six months, followed by a restricted import quota and, possibly, by a hefty, if not draconian, import tax. That will mean at least 9,000 fewer cars on the road.

Can any readers suggest a viable alternative?

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija