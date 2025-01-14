A just way of doing politics

Lecturer and business and management consultant Brian Scicluna, in his Talking Point (January 9), accuses the PN of an obscene way of doing politics.

It’s unbelievable how a person of such standing sees some things correct while obviously they are so clearly wrong! How is it possible not to distinguish between right and wrong?

One subject Scicluna mentioned was the PN’s target against Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife. Camilleri was a clear accomplice of disgraced minister Clayton Bartolo. He was responsible for employing Amanda Muscat giving her a handsome salary of some €68,000 for consultancy work she never did. Isn’t this not robbing people’s money?

It seems that Scicluna approves of the racket involving millions of euro abused in the social services benefit scheme – a vote-catching scheme in favour of the Labour.

Does Scicluna approve of the €400 million given by disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat and his successor Robert Abela to Vitals Global Health Care and Steward Health Care for the three hospitals? Truth be told, the Maltese, got nothing in return out of this fraudulent deal.

Is Scicluna in favour of the Electrogas deal, better known as the monument of corruption for which Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were responsible?

And what about the secret Panama Papers account which Mizzi declared he opened for family affairs with a deposit of €90 (sic)? Does he consider everyone stupid enough to fall for his fibs? It’s the people’s turn now to tell him “shame on you”.

And what about the recent magisterial inquiry, contents of which are still being kept secret? Is Scicluna in favour of how Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg is acting – depriving the people of the truth? Isn’t she acting like a puppet on a string in Abela’s hands?

Scicluna accuses the PN of using the courts to undermine their political adversaries. Is Scicluna in favour of the PN keeping mum in front of the scandals erupting almost every day? To whom should the PN turn to if not to the courts to find justice?

This is not political hatred but a fight for justice which is the duty of the opposition. And which the Maltese are entitled to. We are governed by a cabinet led by Abela whose only road map way back in 2013 was to enhance their pockets.

Has Scicluna forgotten former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar’s accusation of the Labour government, i.e. “kollha tħanżru” and former minister Edward Zammit Lewis’ declaration that Labourites are “Gaħan” and his Labour colleagues “tfal u pożi”? Accusations worth remembering.

Scicluna needs to have a clear look at reality before accusing the PN of its “obscene way of doing politics”. The proof is there in front of him, should he wish to consult it.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta