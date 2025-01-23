The great flood

On January 18, Times of Malta published an article about what could be the greatest flood in the history of Earth. This involved the Mediterranean. I am glad that scientific proof exists as I had already indicated the possibility many months ago and it is included in a long novel that, although deposited at the National Archives, has not been published.

I hinted at the possibility of the isthmus of Gibraltar collapsing, for some reason or other, and the inrush of the Atlantic caused the flood that carried Noah’s Ark towards the east, where eventually it landed on Mount Ararat.

A fresco by Aurelio Luini depicting Noah’s Ark, at the San Maurizio al Monastero Maggiore church, with many kinds of animals boarding the wooden ship, including unicorns. Photo: Peter Heidelberg/Shutterstock.com

A detailed account exists in Genesis as written by Moses but there is also a certain amount of physical evidence by the cliffs on the western side of many lands in the Mediterranean, including the Maltese islands.

What caused the Gibraltar isthmus to open up rather suddenly is now pure conjuncture but it is the most logical explanation.

The most probable indications are that the ark was built on the Maltese islands, probably in the Nadur/Xagħra area in what is now Gozo.

What I do not agree with are certain comments that the Mediterranean was completely dry. In Genesis, it states that some boats used to sail in the area. Yes, with the level of land being rather low, there were many dry areas but, also, the number of major rivers that flow into the Mediterranean kept a steady supply of water.

I feel that, for record purposes and historical records, this should be formally stated.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay