Sending a wrong message

I am writing this letter in my capacity as the dean of the Faculty of Education to express my unequivocal support for the teacher mentioned in the article titled ‘Parents withdraw children from school after learning the teacher is gay’ (January 22).

As educators, our primary responsibility is to nurture and support the growth and development of our students in a safe, inclusive and enriching environment. Being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in no way diminishes a teacher’s professionalism, capability or dedication to their role.

Teaching is, and should always remain, a profession measured by the individual’s skills, integrity and impact on learners, rather than their personal identity or orientation. The teacher in question has been known as responsible, professional and committed to his work. These are the qualities that truly define an excellent educator.

To equate his sexual orientation with a lack of safety or morality is a deeply harmful misconception that perpetuates baseless prejudice. It is imperative to emphasise that being gay does not correlate with being abusive or unfit for teaching.

Furthermore, allowing parents to withdraw their children from school on such grounds sends a damaging message that prejudice and discrimination are acceptable. Such actions undermine the core values of equity and inclusion that should be at the heart of our educational systems. Schools have a responsibility to foster respect for diversity and to ensure that all members of the school community – teachers, students and parents alike –are treated with dignity and fairness.

Permitting such decisions sets a troubling precedent that may encourage further discriminatory behaviour and erode the trust and cohesion necessary for a thriving educational environment.

Our society has made significant strides toward inclusivity, but such incidents remind us of the work that remains.

Educational institutions, parents and communities must stand together to ensure that bias and discrimination do not overshadow the essential work of teaching and learning. I encourage all parties to judge educators by the values they instil, the inspiration they provide and the respect they foster among their students.

The Faculty of Education remains committed to supporting the professional integrity of all teachers, advocating for equity and fostering an educational culture where diversity is celebrated, and all individuals are treated with respect.

Colin Calleja, Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Malta – Tal-Qroqq