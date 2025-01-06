Lions and a leopard found living in poor conditions in Naxxar

If there are animals that are known but not registered, what action is being taken to correct the situation? – Michael Flaherty

Big cats were found in poor conditions in a private residence. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The correct action would not be registration, but deportation to a rehab in a natural habitat. – Hans Wisemann

There should not be even registered animals of this type here. They cannot be taken care of properly in tiny cages. Unfortunately, flashing money around can get you anything on this godforsaken piece of rock. – Marcette Magro

If the minister knows about these unregistered wild animals, why are they still here?The person responsible for keeping these mistreated animals in Naxxar should be treated the same way they treated the animals. Disgusting. – Gordon Cook

Apparently, these unfortunate creatures are not only being kept in confinement but are maltreated and malnourished. This is heartbreaking news. How cruel and senseless can some men be? – Charles Calleja

I hope the poor animals are fed and looked after. Being under surveillance isn’t enough. Adequate homes should be found for them, possibly in zoos abroad. – Claire Green

Flabbergasting. How did they enter Malta? Can they ever be so safe? 2025 must be the year when we bring our wild animals and high-rev cars in order. – V. Cauchi

Malta is one of the few European countries that have a nationwide ban on all animals in circuses, along with Greece and Cyprus.Yet Maltese individuals, with much less resources, are allowed to keep wild animals on their premises. Does this government know what its right hand is doing, let alone its left one?Given the size of the island, any intelligent person in Malta knows that the country is a thoroughly unsuitable place to hold these savage animals. Each one of them requires several square miles of territory in the wild, to survive and yet our know-it-all government issues licences like pastizzi, to their owners, who keep them locked up in areas the size of a few square metres. This is cruelty to animals. Can anyone in government tell us who will be responsible for a breakout of some of these animals? What if a person is attacked and killed by them?Ban all wild animals and forcibly send those in Malta to decent zoos abroad. – PC Dingli