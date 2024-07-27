The poorest of Guatemala

You can help them by joining us on a tour/pilgrimage to Lourdes.

I have just interviewed Noel Debono, from Birkirkara, for Il-Ħabbar ta’ Sant’Antnin, which the Franciscan Conventual Friars publish every two months.

Until a few years ago, Noel worked in the catering sector (he had a number of restaurants) and, when he retired, he sold everything and started doing consultancy work. But after meeting Fr Joseph Camilleri, a Gozitan missionary in Guatemala, Noel was thrown out of his soul and body organising activities to raise money to help Fr Joseph in his missionary work.

Guatemalan children attending school. Photo: Shutterstock.com

From the interview, I learned, among other things, that Fr Joseph has an agreement with St John the Baptist Hospital, in Halpatagua, so that, in case of need, it will provide care – and, if necessary, also operate upon – to the poorest of the poor. This agreement is costing Fr Joseph €4,000 a month.

During the past scholastic year, 11 students attended a course at a craft school. From the money Noel is collecting, Fr Joseph was able to pay not only the course (€450 per student) but also transport, uniforms and other expenses. In the first year, these 11 students did well and, from the coming scholastic year, in their case and that of two other students, Fr Joseph will pay the second year of the course together with all the things they need from the money that will be raised by Noel and the donations that will be made.

Not only that, but Fr Joseph is still going through his project of building 90 homes where these poor individuals can live. So far, 76 houses have been built and three more houses are being constructed.

They are given free of charge to families who have nowhere to live or live under a ward or zinc tent. However, these families receive regular help in the form of food, clothing and medicine.

After hearing all this, I decided to help Fr Joseph by organising a tour/pilgrimage to Lourdes, between September 21 and 25, and the commission from each person will be given to him so that he can continue his work.

Anyone interested in joining us can call me on 7923 3264 or send an e-mail to michaelcaruana566@gmail.com.

MICHAEL CARUANA – Sta Venera