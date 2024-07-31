True meaning of Church funerals

The letter by Humanists Malta ‘No need for a religious funeral’ (July 17) starts with a biased description of Church funerals.

The chairperson and committee members of this society wanted to expose the problems of non-churchgoers who may be reluctant to attend Church funerals and listen to what they called “platitudes”. Most statements and observations are just evidence of their grudge against the deep religious sentiments of the majority of the Maltese people.

Their writing was an attempt to discredit any priest who officiates a funeral ceremony. It is well known that the homily during a funeral must not aim to be a eulogy for the deceased person, even if the person is known to be a good Christian. Still, when a person is not known, the priest always asks the relatives for information. And, of course, some exemplary qualities are always worth mentioning because it is the priest’s duty to remind the faithful to live their life close to God.

The letter calls such appeals as “stern warnings” and even, the “fairy tales of eternal bliss”. Referring to these sacred beliefs as “fairy tales” is insulting to Christians.

For humanists, to say that “God knows best for us” is a cruel statement. I believe that cruelty is what results from the attitude of the writers who give pain to others by offending their sentiments.

God endowed our earthly life with an eternal destiny and left us free to abide or not abide by His rules. No one can foresee the future. That is why the Church continuously reminds us to be aware of its truths and also why so much importance is given to the celebration of religious funerals.

Non-churchgoers or those reluctant to go to church are free to follow their beliefs. They are free not to attend church religious funerals. Our Church has never denied such a choice. When there is no pre-advice, the family is free to decide what to do.

On the other hand, no one should expect us to change our beliefs and traditions as Humanists Malta is trying to do by changing the meaning of a religious funeral to a secular event.

It is our belief that when the bell tolls to announce the death of a person from our parish, it signals the grief to all. The community attends church funerals, to pray, console and share the grief with relatives and friends.

It is regrettable that the aim of the letter was just to disseminate secular ideas on this subject while disrespecting the general feeling of most Maltese people. At least, it is a solitary voice that is calling for something which is unacceptable.

It is also a way to get an advert for free.

Carmel Vella - Mellieħa