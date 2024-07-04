Off the scale stress

The data revealing high stress levels nationally (‘Worrying stress factor Malta’ (Marie Briguglio, July 1) is eye-opening, indeed, meriting further investigation.

Psychology has it that feelings of anger are usually underpinned by injustice.

I imagine that Malta’s astronomical stress levels are not a million miles removed from a sense of despairing impotence living in a de facto failed state where it feels like the rug is constantly being pulled from under us.

Vide construction, congestion, impunities galore, etc.

Little wonder that the places pipping us to the post are states like Afghanistan and Palestinian territories.

ANNA MICALLEF – Sliema

Karma

“All beings tremble before violence. All fear death. All love life... Alas for the man who raises his hand against another, and even more for him who returns the blow.”

Destruction in Gaza. Photo: AFP

I recall these words from the Dhammapada (The Sayings of the Buddha, Shambhala Publications) when I witness the suffering, death and destruction inflicted by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and by Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza.

Ineluctable karma demands that those who cause human misery on such a massive scale will reap what they sow.

JOHN GUILLAUMIER – St Julian’s