That endearing smile

Archbishop Paul Cremona’s smile – embracing a pastoral heart, empathy and a sense of humour – endeared him to people from all categories and age groups. In his own words: “I have been at my happiest when I felt able to bring joy to people.”

As one of his closest friends, Fr Jesmond Grech put it: “If everyone has a fraction of his goodness and love reflected in his smile what a better world it would be!”

Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona

This unique smile is a mirror of God’s love that left a mark on all those who met him. In the words of Archbishop Charles Scicluna: “He is love and witness of God’s mercy. He was never ashamed of his weaknesses and this was his strength.”

A strong, wise, prudent and unassuming priest Cremona had not wanted to be appointed archbishop. He was chosen by God and, despite all turbulences encountered, his mission was accomplished with wisdom and love.

It is significant for this man of God to enter eternal life on the stroke of midnight of the feast of St Joseph – a man exclusively chosen by God to protect the Holy Family. Both these figures had many similar outstanding attributes crowned by their unshakeable faith in God.

During the celebration of his life held in the magnificent St John’s Co-Cathedral one could feel the charismatic presence of this much-loved archbishop blessing the people.

I conclude by referring to an intense heartfelt prayer by Fr Marcello Ghirlando thanking God for the fine archbishop, his Dominican call and his role as good shepherd. He prayed that so many beautiful examples, inspired by the joy of the gospel, of our brother, Paul, will be a guiding light for what is needed by persons being called to the service of the Lord to say ‘yes’.

Thank you, God for enriching this country with the gift of our peace-loving Paul Cremona.

Thank you, God for his much-needed smiling intercession from paradise.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Citizens’ right restricted

It is very clear for all to see that the current magisterial inquiries bill presented before parliament recently is only meant to restrict citizens’ right to investigate alleged bad governance.

The public cannot do much as the government has the majority. Neither can the PN as they are in minority. They can protest and take to the streets but, by now, we all know that the Labour government does not see reason, is stubborn-headed and acts like a roller coaster.

We all know, even die-hard Labourites, that the sole aim of this bill is not a reform, as the prime minister and the minister of justice want us to believe; it is only aimed to bury scandals by ministers/parliamentary secretaries and high-ranking government officials which are cropping up every day.

Eventually, the bill will be presented to the head of state for her signature or to the acting president if she decides to go abroad. But past experiences will not encourage her to do that.

The president will realise very well the urgency with which this bill has been brought before parliament and the real truth behind it. Like the public, she will not believe the government when the latter says that this is a reform. She understands perfectly well that democracy in our country leaves much to be desired.

But the question remains. Will she sign it? Has the president any advisers? Or does she act in accordance with her own deliberate judgement?

The situation is very critical as we are being led by a government that does not see any reason.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta