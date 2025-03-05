Speed trap in Mosta

It is about time for a speed camera to be installed in Missjunarji Maltin Road, Tarġa Gap, Mosta just before the exit from Mount Saint Joseph Retreat House.

Missjunarji Maltin Road, Mosta. Photo: Google Maps

It is a nightmare to venture out on the main road because of the high speed of some motorists driving downwards, coming from Rabat or from the outskirts of Mosta or from Mġarr. The speed limit is 45kmh. However, this is rarely adhered to.

Moreover, the exit sign is barely visible because of the trees.

I appeal to the division responsible for traffic signs on main roads within Transport Malta to take note before a fatal accident happens.

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

It only took 12 minutes

It seems like Prime Minister Robert Abela’s close friend, Christian Borg thinks he has vested power to do what he likes and act as he feels without being subjected to any law.

What happened at the law courts when Borg was charged with lying under oath is a case in point. It was a very grave mistake on the part of the police. Or was it a mistake? Seeing so many mistakes being made can only give rise to suspicion. As a result of the prosecuting officer’s mistake, Borg walked scot-free without even a hint of a warning.

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina embarked on a test case. He himself asked for a copy of Borg’s evidence. The transcript consisted of seven pages, which were photocopied while he waited. This exercise took him only 12 minutes.

Could the police officer not have been directed to get the transcript himself from the court registry at once?

Emily Barbaro-Sant– Mosta

President’s endorsement

What if the president of Malta refused to sign the bill on magisterial inquiries? It will not be law.

What if the prime minister insisted and even persisted? He cannot.

For all we know, the president has raised no misgivings about the bill with the prime minister at the audiences we are told she holds with him at the palace.

If the president refused to sign, would she be in breach of the constitution? Would a court find fault? It would either declare its incompetence or consider refusal to sign as an act of state. Presidential signature may be withheld.

If signing is a mere formality, why is it required? The president is no rubber stamp. She may, and can, refuse to sign the bill if, in her deliberate judgement, it went against the well-being of the community. She need not go abroad or fear dismissal. She has tenure of office. And no two-thirds voting is obtainable in this case. The bill will be withdrawn or queued, as has happened in the past.

Joseph Agius – St Paul’s Bay