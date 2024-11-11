A bridge too far

Over four years ago, a bridge costing the taxpayer over €2.3 million was inaugurated in Aviation Avenue, Luqa. The two lifts have not been working for quite some time; the stainless-steel railings on both sides of the ramp are covered with thick, black soot and the whole area of the bridge seems to be left in total neglect. Since I live close by, I can confirm that the bridge is very rarely used, if at all, and this with good reason since this is in the middle of a rural area with very busy roads and flyovers.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

At the time of its construction, many commented in the papers as to whether, instead of this costly bridge, an underpass would have sufficed, which would have made it less costly and easy to maintain.

It is a shame and irresponsible of the minister responsible for the sector to embark on such projects without seemingly conducting the right assessments required to ensure the project is really needed in a particular area and that there is continued follow-up maintenance and cleaning works.

I know there are other bridges that incorporate ramps and lifts, although I would not know in what state these are. I do hope they are in better shape than the one at Luqa.

Francis Sammut – Luqa

The Manx Cavendishes

On April 21, 2024 Times of Malta published an article on Monsignor Peter Cavendish, the Maltese cleric who served as Catholic chaplin to the British forces.

The paper announced a possible enigma, concerning his origins. I wish to advise that a number of persons carrying the name Cavendish are descended from a Manx (Isle of Man) family, as is my own case. There is no connection to the English noble family of the same name.

Historically, at the dates of establishment of official documents on the Isle of Man, that is, birth registration, the Church and State officials translated the names of Manx families from Manx Gaelic into English and the name Cavendish sounds phonetically close to the translation from Manx Gaelic, so it was applied by administrators.

As a part of the record-keeping was separately either in Manx Gaelic or in English, that is, no joint presence of both languages on official documents, tracing back families historically requires experts also able to read Manx Gaelic. Without such expertise and confronted by the language translations there was often speculation as to origins. Of course, today DNA tests may assist.

Further, as islanders, many Manx persons in the past became seafarers and the Manx Cavendishes were no exception and have travelled ‘far and wide’.

The most prominent member of the Manx Cavendish family at this time would be Mark Cavendish, the cyclist. Lastly, Peter Cavendish’s appearance does remind me a little of some family members.

Peter Cavendish – Ambassador EU Delegation Trinidad and Tobago