The forgotten femicide orphans

Statistics show that, in Malta, in the past 22 years, 32 femicides were committed, with most leaving behind young children as orphans and indirect victims of this despicable crime.

Over the last decade, our legislators have extensively amended our laws relating to domestic violence and have also introduced the crime of femicide that prohibits the courts from considering and applying any extenuating circumstances.

Well and good, perhaps, but what about the femicide orphans?

Italy is one of the only countries with a law to provide for those orphaned by femicide and it could serve as a model for our country and the rest of Europe.

Following a law enacted in 2018, Italy is now obliged to protect economically dependent children, including adults, who were orphaned “as a result of domestic crimes”.

Specifically, the law provides for access to free legal aid; the seizure of the suspect’s assets for damages; provisional compensation (of 50 per cent of the total that can be given before liability is established); free counselling; the right to change one’s surname; and access to scholarships and job training.

The law also removes the murderer’s rights to inherit from the femicide victim and the right to receive the victims’ pension. These rights remain suspended until there is a final sentence.

Enacting something similar in Malta would surely be an important step forward. Perhaps our legislators should consider emulating our neighbouring country.

MARK SAID – Msida

The case for 0% VAT on sanitary products

It is estimated that over a 40-year menstruation period, women need to purchase approximately 20,000 sanitary products. Photo:Shutterstock.com

Next year’s budget marks another milestone for girls and women in Malta and Gozo with the removal of the 18% VAT rate on all menstrual products. This measure is an important step toward social equality and economic justice, making the upcoming budget one of the most gender-sensitive in many years.

It is estimated that over a 40-year menstruation period, women need to purchase approximately 20,000 sanitary products. Taxing these essential items is problematic for many reasons.

The first is that it places an additional economic burden on women, especially given that women continue to earn less than men.

Secondly, it can place the most vulnerable women in an even more precarious situation if she cannot afford to buy proper sanitary products. The implications of not being able to access high-end sanitary products can have a serious effect on women’s health.

Menstrual products should be regarded as health essentials and, thus, should not be taxed. Our government has recognised this, even exceeding the promise made in Labour’s 2022 electoral manifesto, where we committed to reducing VAT on menstrual products to the lowest possible rate. I am confident our business community will pass on the benefits of this measure to consumers.

We have kick-started a much-needed process of destigmatising menstruation in a society which generally shies away from conversations about women’s health.

The zero VAT rate on sanitary products will also support our ongoing ‘End the Stigma, Period’ campaign, which was launched earlier this year, alongside a pilot project in several schools that is focused on distributing free menstrual products to students. Our aim is to expand this project to all schools next year.

Addressing menstrual stigma is not only about ensuring tax-free access to products; it’s also an opportunity to continue education and awareness campaigns that foster a cultural shift, dispelling myths about menstruating girls and women.

The zero VAT on sanitary products announced in the budget represents a significant step toward acknowledging menstruation as a natural, non-negotiable part of women’s lives. To support this goal, we may explore additional measures, such as providing free menstrual products in public restrooms and healthcare facilities.

We are committed to breaking the silence, raising awareness and challenging the negative social norms around menstrual health and hygiene while providing full support to menstruating women.

REBECCA BUTTIGIEG – Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Valletta.