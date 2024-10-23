Naxxar’s parish museum

The Church Museum of Naxxar is unbelievable; a professionally set museum, indeed… all the work of local volunteers. Although the moving motor is Paul Catania, today it is managed by the Għaqda Kulturali Wirt Naxxari (a cultural association for Naxxar’s heritage).

Together with two friends of mine – Tony and Louis – I visited this museum housed in spacious rooms and halls at the back of the church.

A wooden tabernacle door painted by Francesco Zahra.

We met Paul – a tourist guide, author, historian (he has researched, written, and published at least two books about the history of Naxxar), researcher in the entrance hall of the museum. He was to be our guide for this marvellous exhibition of Naxxar church related wrought iron relics, passion procession statues, old missals, paintings, vestments (especially the exceptional cape brought from Rome by a local priest who served in a parish church there), religious artefacts once used during ceremonies held in the old parish church, exceptionally rich in history small and life-size statues made of wood, stone, papier mâché. Interesting among these are the five very old stone statues that once embellished the niches in the façade of the old church. Truly, there is a lot to see and… appreciate.

The museum may be considered Paul’s child. He has dedicated most of his free time collecting and building the museum, searching and learning about the objects put on show, about the prismatic history behind the paintings, vestments, and liturgical objects once used during the celebration of mass. He was giving us details a visitor would never dream of – he knows it all.

The museum, which received support from the Malta Tourism Authority, is really worth visiting.

It is a museum quite comparable to many similar ones I have visited abroad.

By the way, entrance is free. The museum may be visited on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 9.30am and noon, and on Sundays, between 10am and noon. For group visits one may contact Paul on 9924 1279.

Thank you Paul.

Joe Zammit Ciantar – Santa Luċija

Trees can grow in Malta

Contrary to Ian Borg-like thinking, trees truly do beautify a country, as well as improving the environment. So why do developers never miss an opportunity to rape and pillage everything in sight?

My morning took a pleasant uptick today after reading this article in The Guardian. ‘I think, boy, I’m a part of all this’: how local heroes reforested Rio’s green heart.

Ok Mr Prime Minister, why can’t you do this, instead of just talking a good game?

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

Withholding tax

During 2023 I overpaid €1,000 through the 35% withholding tax on dividends. I received this tax overpayment in October 2024.

Surely, in this age of AI, computers, etc., such refunds can be made much, very much, earlier, say February. Let us hope this coming budget will tackle such delays.

One final remark. Is it a case where we (pensioners) are lending money to the government without interest?

Vincent Grech – Żabbar