Media and press freedom

Freedom of expression is a universal human right. It is not the prerogative of the politician. It is not the privilege of the journalist. In their day-to-day work, journalists are simply exercising every citizen’s right to free speech.

Sure, a free press is fundamental to a democratic society. It seeks out and circulates news, information, ideas, comments and opinions and holds those in authority to account. The press also provides a platform for a multiplicity of voices to be heard.

It has already been seven years since Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

At the national, regional and local levels, it is the public’s watchdog, activist and guardian, as well as an educator, entertainer and contemporary chronicler.

Should we not continue to make the case for independent self-regulation of the press versus any form of state-backed regulation? The big picture is that the work of journalists reflects how we, as humans, interact with each other and is a measure of how well our society is functioning.

The principles of interaction that apply to us as individuals are carried through and apply to how broader social institutions, such as the media and government, interact with each other.

You can tell a lot about the state of a country’s governance, as well as its commitment to democracy and economic and social development, by looking at whether it respects its citizens and its media, print, broadcast and online.

This is a critical moment for our country to act in defence of democracy by strengthening protections for press freedom and other essential human rights, without which true democracy cannot exist.

We must shore up protections for independent journalism, thus enabling us to credibly defend media freedom as a fundamental right around the world.

Attacks on journalists and media workers are the most serious form of censorship. Our government must demonstrate its commitment to protecting journalism by vigorously defending journalists from verbal harassment, both online and offline, and from physical threats, assaults and harm.

This includes ensuring that public authorities thoroughly and swiftly investigate all attacks on journalists, in line with international commitments to the safety of journalists.

Mark Said – Msida