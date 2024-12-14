In today’s society, social dialogue has become increasingly important in shaping policies and decision-making processes. It not only allows for the exchange of ideas, opinions and perspectives from diverse stakeholders but it ultimately leads to more well-rounded and inclusive outcomes.

Social dialogue through the MCESD has established benefits and there is yet scope for further improvement and inclusion to ensure the best possible support to interested stakeholders.

The voice of young people is crucial in shaping the future, as they are the ones who will ultimately inherit the decisions made today. This is why initiatives like the Young Shapers Forum, which will provide a structure for young people between the ages of 11 and 15 to voice their opinions and contribute to important discussions, are so important.

By integrating the voice of future generations into social dialogue we can ensure that their perspectives are taken into account and that policies are made with their best interests in mind. They are, after all, the ultimate beneficiaries of policy and vision discussions engaged by social partners and policymakers alike.

One key aspect that social dialogue continuously considers is competitiveness. The economic or social development of our country must ensure that Malta maintains and further develops its competitive edge through intelligent and effective productivity that centres around human well-being.

In a world that is increasingly driven by competition and profit, it is easy to lose sight of the impact that our decisions have on society as a whole. However, as Mario Draghi (in his report ‘The Future of European Competitiveness’) has pointed out, competitiveness should not come at the expense of social cohesion and inclusivity.

Competitiveness should not come at the expense of social cohesion and inclusivity

It is important to strike a balance between economic growth and social justice, and this can only be achieved through open and honest dialogue that takes into account the needs and concerns of all stakeholders, including future generations.

The National Productivity Board is conducting professional work in providing the EU with its proposals to ensure that Malta considers all priorities that maintain and enhance national competitiveness.

However, it is also pertinent to note that MCESD has reacted positively to the government’s plan to develop a national Malta Vision 2050 by setting up a task force that will aid this mission.

The starting position of this task force is that of studying the Draghi report and is working to extract what, of that report, is relevant and a priority for Malta. This is a professional and timely initiative.

Social dialogue is a powerful tool for shaping policies and decision-making processes but it is important to ensure that the voices of future generations are integrated into these discussions.

With bold initiatives like the Young Shapers Forum and in striking a balance between competitiveness and social justice, we can create more inclusive and sustainable policies that benefit everyone. It is time to listen to the voices of the future and work together to build a better world for generations to come.

Andy Ellul is Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue.