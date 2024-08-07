George Farrugia of Qormi was selected as one of the top 25 artists out of 635 participants vying for the Premio Internazionale di Arte Contem­poranea (International award for contemporary art) held in Paris earlier this year.

International gallerists selected the finest works in this competition organised by the network of contemporary artists known as PittoriAmo.

The chosen artworks, which included paintings, sculptures, graphics, photography, digital art and installations, were then exhibited at the Thuillier Galerie in Paris between April 26 and May 9. They were also featured in the prestigious Italian magazine Panorama of May 29.

Farrugia’s entry was a sculpture entitled Unite, made up of two brass elements on a wooden base measuring 28x59cm. The artist says he derives inspiration from nature’s mystery and beauty, and as a result, his art is imbued with feelings and emotions.

The catalogue of all the winners is available here.